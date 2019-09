47–കാരിയായ ഞാന്‍ ഇങ്ങനെയാണ്: മേക്ക്അപ്പ് ഇല്ലാതെ ലിസ റേ

View this post on Instagram

That’s me at 47, free and unfiltered. Do we have the courage to be seen as we are? I did not when I was younger. Not everyone will recognize your worth, but love your skin and the stories it tells, your experiences, your essence- know your worth woman!- and the world will reflect back your radiance. (And if it doesn’t, fuck it. You’re lovable and perfect regardless) Thanks @binapunjani for clearing the way for more of me and less hair to hide behind 🙏🏼 #unfilterme #ClosetotheBone