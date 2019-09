#Ganagandharvan "A Decent Cinema" !! 😍😍 Getting Good Reports !! Next Hit Of Megastar #Mammootty - Mega Actor !!! ❤️😍 @mammukka — Raveen Mathew Roy (@raveenmathewroy) September 27, 2019

#Ganagandharvan #Review



The movie begins in a comedy / drama style. Just a decent first half.



But surprisingly becomes very engaging and interesting in the second half.



Second half pulls the movie to another level. #RameshPisharody ✌✌✌



⭐⭐⭐/ 5



⭐⭐⭐/ 5

👍#Mammootty