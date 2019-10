അന്നു മകന്റെ സർപ്രൈസ്, ഇന്ന് കണ്ണന്റെയും; നവ്യയുടെ പിറന്നാൾ; വിഡിയോ

View this post on Instagram

Bday ..😍😍😍 one of the best bdays .. i pray god to gimme an year full of positive surprises fr me like this both my star bday and my date of birth , i was only amazed.. i was so happy to see the surprise cake at 12 by my brother kannan , bt i nvr expected he himself an hour later to gimme me yet another surprise all the way from dubai .. for all the luv and prayers .. to all my well wishers .. fr all my inbox bday wishes .. am so thankful to u all