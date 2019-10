‘അല്ലിയുടെ ഡാഡ’യ്ക്ക് പിറന്നാൾ ആശംസകൾ നേർന്ന് സുപ്രിയ

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday Prithvi! What a year it’s been for you, from producing a genre bender like 9 to directing a blockbuster like Lucifer along with acting in an epic like Aadujeevitham! All this in the last one year! But what stands out more for Ally and me is that we got to spend a bit of time with you this year unlike the previous one. The little breaks we got together as a family along with you being at home was the best thing for us! Here’s to a fabulous year ahead with some kickass films as actor, producer, director but more importantly as Daada!👨‍👩‍👧♥️😘