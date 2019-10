മുംബൈ ഇളക്കി മറിച്ച് നിവിൻ പോളി; മൂത്തോൻ തരംഗം

View this post on Instagram

Ideation takes longer than writing. I work on the emotion of the film and what my audience is going to take away, nothing else matters. @geetu_mohandas on the creative process, being receptive to feedback and giving the actors complete freedom on set. #JioMAMIwithStar2019 . . @nivinpaulyactor @sobhitad @shashank.arora @roshan.matthew #Moothon @moothonmovie