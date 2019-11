'മറച്ചുവയ്ക്കുന്നിടത്തോളം കൗതുകം കൂടും'; അശ്ലീല കമന്റുകൾക്ക് മറുപടി: സാധിക

View this post on Instagram

. “We are what we pretend to be, so we must be careful about what we pretend to be.” “It isn't what you have or who you are or where you are or what you are doing that makes you happy or unhappy. It is what you think about it.” Shoot For Plan B @plan.b.actions Model : sadhika venugopal @radhika_venugopal Make up and hair : Neethu @neethu.___ Photo credit : 📷 @jibinartist jibin somachandran Stylist: Radhika venugopal Assist : @dayonphotos Dayon Location : #loc studio Creative support : Godson Costume : Clanz Jamon Magazine partner: Star&Style Mathrubhoomi Project designer : Maxo Huwais @shaikh_huwais @maxxocelebrity #mayalamcinema #tamily #bollywoodsareescollection #bollywoodstyle #beingtransparent @keralaactresshub @actor_jayasurya @agrima_events_model_management @realhinakhan @keralafashionleague @hegdepooja @hemanthmenon @samyukthamenon_ @smart_pix_media_