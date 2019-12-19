കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരു വര്ഷത്തിനുള്ളില് ഏറ്റവുമധികം പണം സമ്പാദിച്ച താരങ്ങളുടെ പട്ടിക ഫോർബ്സ് മാസിക പുറത്തുവിട്ടു. ബോളിവുഡിലെ സൂപ്പർതാരങ്ങളെ മറികടന്ന് ഇതാദ്യമായി ഒരു കായികതാരം പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതെത്തി. വിരാട് കോഹ്ലിയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ പണം സമ്പാദിച്ച താരം.
കഴിഞ്ഞ എട്ടുവർഷങ്ങൾക്കിടെ ഇതാദ്യമായാണ് സിനിമാ താരങ്ങളെ മറികടന്ന് ഒരാൾ ഒന്നാമതെത്തുന്നത്. 2018 ഒക്ടോബർ 31 മുതൽ 2019 സെപ്റ്റംബർ 30 വരെ കോഹ്ലിയുടെ സമ്പാദ്യം 252.72 കോടിയാണ്. മാച്ച് ഫീ, ബിസിസിഐ സെൻട്രൽ കോൺട്രാക്ട്, പരസ്യവരുമാനം, ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം പോസ്റ്റിൽ നിന്നുള്ള വരുമാനം എന്നിവ കണക്കാക്കിയാണ് ഈ തുക.
293.25 കോടിയുമായി അക്ഷയ് കുമാർ ആണ് രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്ത്. വരുമാനത്തിൽ അക്ഷയ് കുമാർ ആണ് ഒന്നാമതെങ്കിലും സെലിബ്രിറ്റി റാങ്ക് തീരുമാനിക്കുന്നത് വരുമാനത്തിന്റെ കാര്യത്തിൽ മാത്രമല്ലെന്ന് ഫോർബ്സ് അധികൃതർ പറയുന്നു. വരുമാനം കൂടുതലാണെങ്കിലും സമൂഹത്തിലെ പ്രശസ്തിയുടെ കാര്യം കൂടി പരിഗണിച്ചാകും റാങ്ക് തീരുമാനിക്കുക. സിനിമാ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയിൽ അക്ഷയ് തന്നെയാണ് ഒന്നാമത്.
64.5 കോടിയുമായി മോഹൻലാൽ 27ാം സ്ഥാനം നേടി. പ്രഭാസ്, കമൽഹാസൻ, ഷാഹിദ് കപൂർ, ആയുഷ്മാൻ ഖുറാന, രൺബീർ കപൂർ, വിജയ്, അജിത്ത്, മഹേഷ് ബാബു എന്നിവരെ തകർത്താണ് മോഹൻലാലിന്റെ മുന്നേറ്റം. 33.5 കോടിയുമായി മമ്മൂട്ടി 62ാം സ്ഥാനം നേടി.
35 കോടിയുമായി പ്രഭാസ് 44ാമതും 30 കോടിയുമായി വിജയ് 47ാമതുമാണ്. 40 കോടിയാണ് അജിത്തിന്റെ വരുമാനം. കമൽഹാസൻ 34 കോടിയുമായി 56ാമതും 31.75 കോടിയുമായി ധനുഷ് 64ാമതുമെത്തി.
229.25 കോടിയുമായി സൽമാൻ ഖാൻ മൂന്നാംസ്ഥാനം നേടി. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷങ്ങളിൽ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ പണംവാരി നടന്മാരിൽ ഒന്നാമൻ സൽമാൻ ആയിരുന്നു. 239.25 കോടിയുമായി അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചൻ നാലാമതെത്തി. കോൻ ബനേഗ ക്രോർപതിയുടെ പ്രതിഫലമാണ് ഈ ഉയർച്ചയ്ക്കു കാരണമായത്.
ഈ വർഷം രണ്ട് നായികമാർ ആദ്യ പത്തിൽ ഇടം നേടി. 59.21 കോടിയുമായി ആലിയ ഭട്ട് എട്ടാമതും 48 കോടിയുമായി ദീപിക പത്താമതും ഇടംനേടി.
135.93 കോടിയുമായി ധോണിയാണ് അഞ്ചാമത്. ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാൻ ആറാമതും രൺവീര് സിങ് ഏഴാമതും ഇടംപിടിച്ചു. സിനിമകളൊന്നും കാര്യമായില്ലായിരുന്നെങ്കിലും പരസ്യവരുമാനം ഷാരൂഖിന് ഗുണമായി. 124.38 കോടിയാണ് കിങ് ഖാൻ സമ്പാദിച്ചത്. 118.2 കോടിയാണ് രൺവീറിന്. 76.96 കോടിയുമായി സച്ചൻ ഒൻപതാമതാണ്.
100 കോടിയുമായി രജനികാന്ത് 13ാമതും 85 കോടിയുമായി ആമിർ 15ാതുമെത്തി.
ഇത് രണ്ടാം തവണയാണ് മോഹന്ലാല് ഫോര്ബ്സ് പട്ടികയില് എത്തുന്നത്. 2017 ല് പതിനൊന്ന് കോടിയുമായി എഴുപത്തിമൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തായിരുന്നു മോഹന്ലാല്. കഴിഞ്ഞ തവണ നാല്പത്തിയൊമ്പതാം സ്ഥാനത്തായിരുന്നു മമ്മൂട്ടി.
പട്ടികയിൽ ഇടം നേടിയ പ്രമുഖരുടെ പേരുകൾ താഴെ കൊടുക്കുന്നു
അക്ഷയ് കുമാർ (Rs 293.25 crore) – 2nd position
സൽമാൻ ഖാൻ (Rs 229.25 crore) – 3rd position
അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചൻ (Rs 239.25 crore) – 4th position
ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാൻ (Rs 124.38 crore) – 6th position
രൺവീർ സിങ് (Rs 118.2 crore) – 7th position
ആലിയ ഭട്ട് (Rs 59.21 crore) – 8th position
ദീപിക പദുക്കോൺ (Rs 48 crore) – 10th position
അജയ് ദേവ്ഗൺ (Rs 94 crore) – 12th position
രജനികാന്ത് (Rs 100 crore) – 13th position
Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Rs 23.4 crore) – 14th position
Aamir Khan (Rs 85 crore) – 15th position
AR Rahman (Rs 94.8 crore) – 16th position
Pritam (Rs 97.78 crore) – 17th position
Hrithik Roshan (Rs 58.73 crore) – 18th position
Amit Trivedi (Rs 80.73 crore) – 19th position
Vishal-Shekhar (Rs 76.84 crore) – 20th position
Anushka Sharma (Rs 28.67 crore) – 21st position
Ajay-Atul (Rs 77.91 crore) – 22nd position
Katrina Kaif (Rs 23.63 crore) – 23rd position
Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (Rs 76.48 crore) – 24th position
Varun Dhawan (Rs 33 crore) – 25th position
Arijit Singh (Rs 71.95 crore) – 26th position
Mohanlal (Rs 64.5 crore) – 27th position
Shraddha Kapoor (Rs 8.33 crore) – 28th position
Neha Kakkar (Rs 25 crore) – 29th position
Jacqueline Fernandez (Rs 9.5 crore) – 32nd position
Shahid Kapoor (Rs 12.75 crore) – 36th position
Ayushmann Khurrana (Rs 30.5 crore) – 37th position
Kriti Sanon (Rs 8.09 crore) – 38th position
Diljit Dosanjh (Rs 36.91 crore) – 39th position
Tiger Shroff (Rs 18.5 crore) – 40th position
Parineeti Chopra (Rs 12.5 crore) – 41st position
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Rs 8.5 crore) – 42nd position
Disha Patani (Rs 5.8 crore) – 43rd position
Prabhas (Rs 35 crore) – 44th position
Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 45 crore) – 45th position
John Abraham (Rs 28.5 crore) – 46th position
Vijay (Rs 30 crore) – 47th position
Sunny Leone (Rs 2.5 crore) – 48th position
Guru Randhawa (Rs 26.4 crore) – 49th position
Karan Johar (Rs 12 crore) – 50th position
Ajith Kumar (Rs 40.5 crore) – 52nd position
Kapil Sharma (Rs 34.98 crore) – 53rd position
Mahesh Babu (Rs 35 crore) – 54th position
S Shankar (Rs 31.5 crore) – 55th position
Kamal Haasan (Rs 34 crore) – 56th position
Madhuri Dixit Nene (Rs 10.83 crore) – 57th position
Badshah (Rs 29.17 crore) – 58th position
Sonakshi Sinha (Rs 6.14 crore) – 59th position
Rohit Shetty (Rs 32.17 crore) – 60th position
Mammootty (Rs 33.5 crore) – 62nd position
Dhanush (Rs 31.75 crore) – 64th position
Arjun Kapoor (Rs 11.45 crore) – 65th position
Sara Ali Khan (Rs 5.75 crore) – 66th position
Kartik Aaryan (Rs 10.38 crore) – 67th position
Taapsee Pannu (Rs 6.18 crore) – 68th position
Sushant Singh Rajput (Rs 14.26 crore) – 69th position
Kangana Ranaut (Rs 17.5 crore) – 70th position
Anil Kapoor (Rs 14.67 crore) – 71st position
Vicky Kaushal (Rs 10.42 crore) – 72nd position
Saif Ali Khan (Rs 17.03 crore) -74th position
Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Rs 2.26 crore) – 75th position
Malaika Arora (Rs 2.09 crore) – 76th position
Trivikram Srinivas (Rs 21.5 crore) – 77th position
Ali Abbas Zafar (Rs 15 crore) – 78th position
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Rs 1.46 crore) – 79th position
Siva (Rs 12.17 crore) – 80th position
Bharti Singh (Rs 10.92 crore) – 82nd position
Zoya Akhtar (Rs 9.33 crore) – 83rd position
Karthik Subbaraj (Rs 13.5 crore) – 84th position
Remo D’Souza (Rs 1.63 crore) – 86th position
Raveena Tandon (Rs 2.4 crore) – 89th position
Karan Kundra (Rs 4.12 crore) – 92nd position
Kalki Koechlin (Rs 3.33 crore) – 93rd position
Bajrang Punia (Rs 2.4 crore) 94th position
Anirban Lahiri (Rs 5.3crore) 95th position
Ranveer Brar (Rs 4.99 crore) 96th position
Vikas Khanna (Rs 3.75 crore)97th position
Rohan Bopanna (Rs 1.87 crore) 98th position
Vicky Ratnani (Rs 2 crore)99th position
Saransh Goila( 1.41 crore)–100th position