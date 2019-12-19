Search in
ഫോർബ്സ് പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമൻ കോഹ്‌ലി; വരുമാനത്തില്‍ പ്രഭാസിനെ തകർത്ത് മോഹൻലാൽ

mohanlal-forbes-list
കഴിഞ്ഞ ഒരു വര്‍ഷത്തിനുള്ളില്‍ ഏറ്റവുമധികം പണം സമ്പാദിച്ച താരങ്ങളുടെ പട്ടിക ഫോർബ്സ് മാസിക പുറത്തുവിട്ടു. ബോളിവുഡിലെ സൂപ്പർതാരങ്ങളെ മറികടന്ന് ഇതാദ്യമായി ഒരു കായികതാരം പട്ടികയിൽ ഒന്നാമതെത്തി.  വിരാട് കോഹ്‍ലിയാണ് ഇന്ത്യയിൽ ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതൽ പണം സമ്പാദിച്ച താരം.

കഴിഞ്ഞ എട്ടുവർഷങ്ങൾക്കിടെ ഇതാദ്യമായാണ് സിനിമാ താരങ്ങളെ മറികടന്ന് ഒരാൾ ഒന്നാമതെത്തുന്നത്. 2018 ഒക്ടോബർ 31 മുതൽ 2019 സെപ്റ്റംബർ 30 വരെ കോഹ്‍ലിയുടെ സമ്പാദ്യം 252.72 കോടിയാണ്. മാച്ച് ഫീ, ബിസിസിഐ സെൻട്രൽ കോൺട്രാക്ട്, പരസ്യവരുമാനം, ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം പോസ്റ്റിൽ നിന്നുള്ള വരുമാനം എന്നിവ കണക്കാക്കിയാണ് ഈ തുക. 

293.25 കോടിയുമായി അക്ഷയ് കുമാർ ആണ് രണ്ടാം സ്ഥാനത്ത്. വരുമാനത്തിൽ അക്ഷയ് കുമാർ ആണ് ഒന്നാമതെങ്കിലും സെലിബ്രിറ്റി റാങ്ക് തീരുമാനിക്കുന്നത് വരുമാനത്തിന്റെ കാര്യത്തിൽ മാത്രമല്ലെന്ന് ഫോർബ്സ് അധികൃതർ പറയുന്നു. വരുമാനം കൂടുതലാണെങ്കിലും സമൂഹത്തിലെ പ്രശസ്തിയുടെ കാര്യം കൂടി പരിഗണിച്ചാകും റാങ്ക് തീരുമാനിക്കുക. സിനിമാ ഇൻഡസ്ട്രിയിൽ അക്ഷയ് തന്നെയാണ് ഒന്നാമത്. 

64.5 കോടിയുമായി മോഹൻലാ‍ൽ 27ാം സ്ഥാനം നേടി. പ്രഭാസ്, കമൽഹാസൻ, ഷാഹിദ് കപൂർ, ആയുഷ്മാൻ ഖുറാന, രൺബീർ കപൂർ, വിജയ്, അജിത്ത്, മഹേഷ് ബാബു എന്നിവരെ തകർത്താണ് മോഹൻലാലിന്റെ മുന്നേറ്റം. 33.5 കോടിയുമായി മമ്മൂട്ടി 62ാം സ്ഥാനം നേടി. 

mohanlal-forbes

35 കോടിയുമായി പ്രഭാസ് 44ാമതും 30 കോടിയുമായി വിജയ് 47ാമതുമാണ്. 40 കോടിയാണ് അജിത്തിന്റെ വരുമാനം. കമൽഹാസൻ 34 കോടിയുമായി 56ാമതും 31.75 കോടിയുമായി ധനുഷ് 64ാമതുമെത്തി.

229.25 കോടിയുമായി സൽമാൻ ഖാൻ മൂന്നാംസ്ഥാനം നേടി. കഴിഞ്ഞ വർഷങ്ങളിൽ ഇന്ത്യയിൽ പണംവാരി നടന്മാരിൽ ഒന്നാമൻ സൽമാൻ ആയിരുന്നു. 239.25 കോടിയുമായി അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചൻ നാലാമതെത്തി. കോൻ ബനേഗ ക്രോർപതിയുടെ പ്രതിഫലമാണ് ഈ ഉയർച്ചയ്ക്കു കാരണമായത്.

ഈ വർഷം രണ്ട് നായികമാർ ആദ്യ പത്തിൽ ഇടം നേടി. 59.21 കോടിയുമായി ആലിയ ഭട്ട് എട്ടാമതും 48 കോടിയുമായി ദീപിക പത്താമതും ഇടംനേടി. 

135.93 കോടിയുമായി ധോണിയാണ് അഞ്ചാമത്. ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാൻ ആറാമതും രൺവീര്‍ സിങ് ഏഴാമതും ഇടംപിടിച്ചു. സിനിമകളൊന്നും കാര്യമായില്ലായിരുന്നെങ്കിലും പരസ്യവരുമാനം ഷാരൂഖിന് ഗുണമായി.  124.38 കോടിയാണ് കിങ് ഖാൻ സമ്പാദിച്ചത്. 118.2 കോടിയാണ് രൺവീറിന്. 76.96 കോടിയുമായി സച്ചൻ ഒൻപതാമതാണ്.

100 കോടിയുമായി രജനികാന്ത് 13ാമതും 85 കോടിയുമായി ആമിർ 15ാതുമെത്തി. 

ഇത് രണ്ടാം തവണയാണ് മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍ ഫോര്‍ബ്‌സ് പട്ടികയില്‍ എത്തുന്നത്. 2017 ല്‍ പതിനൊന്ന് കോടിയുമായി എഴുപത്തിമൂന്നാം സ്ഥാനത്തായിരുന്നു മോഹന്‍ലാല്‍. കഴിഞ്ഞ തവണ നാല്‍പത്തിയൊമ്പതാം സ്ഥാനത്തായിരുന്നു മമ്മൂട്ടി.

പട്ടികയിൽ ഇടം നേടിയ പ്രമുഖരുടെ പേരുകൾ താഴെ കൊടുക്കുന്നു

അക്ഷയ് കുമാർ (Rs 293.25 crore) – 2nd position

സൽമാൻ ഖാൻ (Rs 229.25 crore) – 3rd position

അമിതാഭ് ബച്ചൻ (Rs 239.25 crore) – 4th position

ഷാരൂഖ് ഖാൻ (Rs 124.38 crore) – 6th position

രൺവീർ സിങ് (Rs 118.2 crore) – 7th position

ആലിയ ഭട്ട് (Rs 59.21 crore) – 8th position

ദീപിക പദുക്കോൺ (Rs 48 crore) – 10th position

അജയ് ദേവ്ഗൺ  (Rs 94 crore) – 12th position

രജനികാന്ത് (Rs 100 crore) – 13th position

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Rs 23.4 crore) – 14th position

Aamir Khan (Rs 85 crore) – 15th position

AR Rahman (Rs 94.8 crore) – 16th position

Pritam (Rs 97.78 crore) – 17th position

Hrithik Roshan (Rs 58.73 crore) – 18th position

Amit Trivedi (Rs 80.73 crore) – 19th position

Vishal-Shekhar (Rs 76.84 crore) – 20th position

Anushka Sharma (Rs 28.67 crore) – 21st position

Ajay-Atul (Rs 77.91 crore) – 22nd position

Katrina Kaif (Rs 23.63 crore) – 23rd position

Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (Rs 76.48 crore) – 24th position

Varun Dhawan (Rs 33 crore) – 25th position

Arijit Singh (Rs 71.95 crore) – 26th position

Mohanlal (Rs 64.5 crore) – 27th position

Shraddha Kapoor (Rs 8.33 crore) – 28th position

Neha Kakkar (Rs 25 crore) – 29th position

Jacqueline Fernandez (Rs 9.5 crore) – 32nd position

Shahid Kapoor (Rs 12.75 crore) – 36th position

Ayushmann Khurrana (Rs 30.5 crore) – 37th position

Kriti Sanon (Rs 8.09 crore) – 38th position

Diljit Dosanjh (Rs 36.91 crore) – 39th position

Tiger Shroff (Rs 18.5 crore) – 40th position

Parineeti Chopra (Rs 12.5 crore) – 41st position

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (Rs 8.5 crore) – 42nd position

Disha Patani (Rs 5.8 crore) – 43rd position

Prabhas (Rs 35 crore) – 44th position 

Ranbir Kapoor (Rs 45 crore) – 45th position

John Abraham (Rs 28.5 crore) – 46th position

Vijay (Rs 30 crore) – 47th position

Sunny Leone (Rs 2.5 crore) – 48th position

Guru Randhawa (Rs 26.4 crore) – 49th position

Karan Johar (Rs 12 crore) – 50th position

Ajith Kumar (Rs 40.5 crore) – 52nd position

Kapil Sharma (Rs 34.98 crore) – 53rd position

Mahesh Babu (Rs 35 crore) – 54th position

S Shankar (Rs 31.5 crore) – 55th position

Kamal Haasan (Rs 34 crore) – 56th position

Madhuri Dixit Nene (Rs 10.83 crore) – 57th position

Badshah (Rs 29.17 crore) – 58th position

Sonakshi Sinha (Rs 6.14 crore) – 59th position

Rohit Shetty (Rs 32.17 crore) – 60th position

Mammootty (Rs 33.5 crore) – 62nd position

Dhanush (Rs 31.75 crore) – 64th position

Arjun Kapoor (Rs 11.45 crore) – 65th position

Sara Ali Khan (Rs 5.75 crore) – 66th position

Kartik Aaryan (Rs 10.38 crore) – 67th position

Taapsee Pannu (Rs 6.18 crore) – 68th position

Sushant Singh Rajput (Rs 14.26 crore) – 69th position

Kangana Ranaut (Rs 17.5 crore) – 70th position

Anil Kapoor (Rs 14.67 crore) – 71st position

Vicky Kaushal (Rs 10.42 crore) – 72nd position

Saif Ali Khan (Rs 17.03 crore) -74th position

Shilpa Shetty Kundra (Rs 2.26 crore) – 75th position

Malaika Arora (Rs 2.09 crore) – 76th position

Trivikram Srinivas (Rs 21.5 crore) – 77th position

Ali Abbas Zafar (Rs 15 crore) – 78th position

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (Rs 1.46 crore) – 79th position

Siva (Rs 12.17 crore) – 80th position

Bharti Singh (Rs 10.92 crore) – 82nd position

Zoya Akhtar (Rs 9.33 crore) – 83rd position

Karthik Subbaraj (Rs 13.5 crore) – 84th position

Remo D’Souza (Rs 1.63 crore) – 86th position

Raveena Tandon (Rs 2.4 crore) – 89th position

Karan Kundra (Rs 4.12 crore) – 92nd position

Kalki Koechlin (Rs 3.33 crore) – 93rd position

Bajrang Punia (Rs 2.4 crore) 94th position

Anirban Lahiri (Rs 5.3crore) 95th position

Ranveer Brar (Rs 4.99 crore) 96th position

Vikas Khanna (Rs 3.75 crore)97th position

Rohan Bopanna (Rs 1.87 crore) 98th position

Vicky Ratnani  (Rs 2 crore)99th position

Saransh Goila( 1.41 crore)–100th position

