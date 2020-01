പുതുവർഷം കളറാക്കി മെഗാസ്റ്റാർ; ഫോട്ടോ വൈറല്‍

View this post on Instagram

Every Moment is a fresh Beginning. Have a prosperous New Year ! Presenting Manorama Online Joyalukkas Celebrity Calendar 2020 Mobile App and I am happy to be a part of it . Download - www.manoramaonline.com/calendar Concept and Direction : Fashion Monger Achu Photography : Tijo John Fashion Styling: Amrutha C R Retouch : Jeminighosh Mobile App : Amin Seethy Project Developer : Rocky Martin Tom Project Head : Santhosh George Jacob #manoramaonline #joyalukkas #fashionmonger #manoramacalendar2020