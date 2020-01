തകർത്താടി രജനി; ദർബാർ പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

I bet this~ if you are 90s born once a rajni Fan.i definitely recommended this movie for you.all elements are filled in this movie with a great racy screenplay,music..Thalaivar acting💥..90s pullingo miss panirathinga apram varuthapaduvinga #Darbar#DarbarReview#DarbarFDFS pic.twitter.com/ZUZDqQ7UOm — DARBAR Review (@Kumarez_M) January 9, 2020

(+)

Rajini at his best in energy , looks, Style, Charisma n single handedly holds the movie than Petta.

Nivetha Thomas scenes with Rajini.

Entertaining 1st half



( -)



Flat Story

Weak Villian

Average 2nd half



Verdict : One man Show #Darbar #DarbarFDFS



#DarbarReview — Ⓜ️🅰️N🅾️ (@rajini_mano) January 9, 2020

#DarbarReview



1st half : Feel the Thailavar swag🔥🔥🔥.Non political Rajini is always a treat to watch. AR Murugados strikes gold. Goosebumps guaranteed. Anirudh's bgm is vere level🔥



If the 2nd half is at least halfas good as the 1st half,Nothing can stop #Darbar — dat_confused_human (@HARIMOHANMS) January 9, 2020