വിജു പ്രസാദ് ആയി തകർത്ത് ഫഹദ്; ട്രാൻസ് പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#Trance : A Good First Half Followed With An Average Second Half

Top Notch DOP & BGM's From #AmalNeerad & #SushinShyam

Excellent Perfo From All Casts✌️

Though #AnwarRasheed Makes A Neat Out But Drags Lag Somehow

Concept & Technically Is Brilliant But Missed Wow Factor



3/5 pic.twitter.com/nAY3sVpfWa — Akshay SK (@akshaym1785_m) February 20, 2020

#Trance Just like it's exciting first half, 2nd half starts on a bang. But the narrative gets slow thereafter as Vincent failed to bring his thoughts effectively on paper. Anwar, Fahad & the technical team tries their best to make it up which results in an Okay watch in the end. — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) February 20, 2020

#Trance -



An Above Average Movie with Good Decent First Half and an Okeyish Second Half Helps You To Get A Single Watch with Impressive Technical Side and Great Performances From The Lead. — Don David (@davidakaamjad) February 20, 2020

#Trance - A superb first half followed by an average second half. Good performance from #Fahadh and entire cast. #AnwarRasheed has tried his best to execute a tought subject and has done lot of improvisations as a director. Dop and Music Good !



A Decent One ! — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 20, 2020

Trance is not every one's cup of 'Coffee'



A good and thrilling first half, and low paced second half with ok climax. The film would find it tough to satisfy common audience and high chance for making controversies.



But Fahadh Faasil is brilliant as usual..!!



#Trance pic.twitter.com/aY6rU0X4Aw — RAJESH SUNDARAN (@editorrajesh) February 20, 2020

#TranceMovie First Half - A super interesting one with superb performance from entire cast and excellent direction of an interesting subject. Technically Superior. Bgm and Music 💪 Excellent Performance from #FahadhFaasil. Diaolgues are good as well👍 Overall, highly satisfied — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) February 20, 2020

#Trance : Breathtaking first half...Anwar on steroids 🔥 So is Fahadh. Visuals and Bgm does the rest..Bring on the second half https://t.co/rSDFOlwKhA — Muhammad Adhil (@urstrulyadhil) February 20, 2020