വീടിനുള്ളിൽ സുരക്ഷിതയാണ്, നിങ്ങളും അതുതന്നെ ചെയ്യൂ: അനശ്വര രാജൻ

Me, thinking what to do in this quarantine 😕🤔 . . Got many messages and calls, I am fine here.Hoping everyone is safe. .Everyone was busy with their works for last year's.. But this is the tym to stay in our home and to do the things that we love , this is the tym to take care of ur skin and health , it's the tym to talk to our family. And take some tym to pray for the world , for the infected people, and for the people who take care of them. Let's fight together and we will overcome this 💪 #quarantine #stayhomestaysafe