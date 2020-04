വിജനമായ നിരത്തിലൂടെ വണ്ടി ഓടിച്ചപ്പോള്‍ ഞാന്‍ കരഞ്ഞുപോയി: അനുഭവം വിവരിച്ച് കനിഹ

View this post on Instagram

Was indoors the past 10 days and when I stepped out to buy essentials for the 1st time today reality hit me. It was a stomach churning feeling to digest the reality that has hit all of us worldwide. I dont know why but I cried as I drove past the deserted road. We have adapted to the situation including so many tiny kids who are clueless as to why they cannot play outdoors and elders who are used to their life outdoors.Our mechanical lives have all come to a standstill. Many of us have no income at the moment and managing with whatever we have saved..we don't know for how long this is going to continue. All that we are left with is hope. #gocorona #stayhopeful ❤