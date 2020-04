ഈ ഫോട്ടോ ഓർക്കുന്നുണ്ടോ ഇന്ദ്രാ: പൂർണിമ ചോദിക്കുന്നു

View this post on Instagram

Digging old pics while in quarantine, got my hands on few beautiful ones.. Seen here.. Prarthana 6, and Nakshatra 4 months with her grumpy face for having taken her away from her father! One of the first pics of the three of us together🤗 Do you remember this @indrajith_s ? #throwback #parenthood #mykids #timeflies #mommylife #earlydaysofparenthood