ഹൃദയം തകർന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്, നഷ്ടങ്ങളുമുണ്ടായി: തുറന്നുപറഞ്ഞ് നൂറിൻ

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to me!!!!!! 21 beautiful years. I knw the current situation happening around all of us , so i m making sure to celebrate my birthday alone at home and so glad to recive all your wishes. : - Nachu , @nazerin_nechu thank you so so much for helping me to make this picture happnd. All i want for my this birthday was a picture of mine holding those 21s. Was scared on the lockdown , but i knw a sister is the second mother. You helped from the started to taking this picture Thank you each and everyone who came across to me for all these years. And i know i should me pretty much responsible not to make mistakes again, last year was the best . I met so many people got true bonds of friendship, started new dimension for the future goals, had heartbreaks and loses, got back my childhood favs studied a lot about temporary and permanent , learned to selfcare , to be strong , potential and to fight back. Blessed ( allah♥️) stepping into next chapter of ma life. Lot more to do . And alhamdulillah for what all happened to me ♥️