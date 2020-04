‘ഹായ് ചുവന്ന വണ്ടി’; ഒരു മാസത്തിന് ശേഷം പുറംലോകം കാണുന്ന ആകാംക്ഷയിൽ മംമ്ത

View this post on Instagram

A little video I made while being lockdown for @dlfindia @dlfriversideofficial highlighting how they are standing up for and supporting their employees who are still serving us selflessly during these #covid19 times. Shouldn’t we be grateful for having a home where we feel safe? Blessed and filled with #gratitude as always... and Ofcourse, if not for the lockdown I wouldn’t have made an attempt at self-shooting it. Enjoyed the process :) #fightagainstcorona #stayhome #dlf #filmmaking #quarantinelife #lockdown #peaceful #makethemostofit