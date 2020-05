‘എന്തൊരു തിരക്കായിരുന്നു ആ താര വിവാഹത്തിന്’

View this post on Instagram

My first makeup for a celebrity wedding in Guruvayoor & reception at Cochin for Parvathy Jayaram. I’ve had never seen a crowd like this for a wedding. It was a great experience, was so excited to do bridal makeup for Aswathy (Parvathy) and more than being a popular star, she was & is still like our family member 😊😍 #anilajosephbrides #celebrity #celebritywedding #actor #actress #gorgeous #throwback #goldenmemories #lifetimememories