നജീബായി മാറിയത് അപകടകരമായ ഘട്ടങ്ങളിലൂടെ: ‘ക്വാറന്റീൻ’ മേക്കോവറുമായി പൃഥ്വി

One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to @ajithbabu7 my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post “THAT” day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it’s limits..the human mind doesn’t! @dqsalmaan #TrainingDone 😎