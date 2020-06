ക്വാറന്റീൻ കാലം അവസാനിച്ചു, കൊച്ചിയില്‍ നിന്നും അമേരിക്കയിലേയ്ക്ക് പറന്ന് മംമ്ത

View this post on Instagram

Clearly I’m Visor! #vandematram And like that.. My 14-day ‘quarantine’ ends today which means I’m officially back in #losangeles. The travel itself was a long story.. tell ya later! For now... just happy to be back in sunny and balmy SoCal. Thanks to @mathu400 who got me connected to the necessary guys that made my return possible 🙏🏻 And @madhavandeepak, quotes on you ☺️#home #socal #sunny #covid19 #visor #wiser #evacuation ..