ഈ വേദന പറഞ്ഞറിയിക്കാൻ വയ്യ: അനുപമ പരമേശ്വരൻ

View this post on Instagram

Tried every single day since June 8th to make this video... was devastated and depressed... the pain was unbearable... and that exactly is the reason why I wanted to make this video... could not rescue my boys... but what happened to us shouldn’t happen to anyone else... we have only whiskey left now... he is better now..but glad atleast he is with us... Swipe To know more about “parvovirus” And “no” the Virus don’t affect human beings... Take care of your canine buddies.. ♥️ this can affect vaccinated dogs too ... both rum and toddy were