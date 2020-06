പൃഥ്വിയെ കുഞ്ഞനുജനായി കരുതിയ സച്ചി: വികാരഭരിതയായി സുപ്രിയ

View this post on Instagram

Sachy; what does one write when one is bidding good bye to a wordsmith. I did not know you so well personally, mostly as Raju’s friend and a master storyteller. Professionally we collaborated recently on Driving License and at that time I had a chance to interact with you several times and get to know the genius that you were, nay shall I say are. There were so many stories that were in you, so many untold gems. Your passing is a huge loss to the industry, your friends and family alike. We will always remember you for your wonderful stories, the characters you built in them, your mirthful laugh clubbed with a mouthful of profanities! You will be sorely missed Sachy, especially by your friend Raju whom you considered your younger brother. Your light will forever shine thru all those words that flowed out of you in beautiful prose. Rest in peace dear Sachy. May your family and friends find strength in these trying times.