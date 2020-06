View this post on Instagram

Happilyengaged💍 with @dinshith_dinesh ❤️Pc : @sajeesh_blackstone Makeup:@soumya_vadakkayil Mehandi :#kavyaramesh Spcl thkx :@artist_photographer14 @yogeshunni_photography Stage decoration: #VBR 🥰 To all the big hearts of my world who decorated my big day I really thk to each and everyone fr valuabletime spent on this day to make it special and also thank you for the prayers and wishes😍 Love to my family, friends thkusomuch everyone Love u all...... ❤️😘 Kalyanam polikata... inshaallah🙏