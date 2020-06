പോയി പണിനോക്കൂ: നടി ലക്ഷ്മി രാമകൃഷ്ണനെതിരെ വനിത വിജയകുമാർ

I just watched the news!! The man is already married and having two kids, not divorced!!! How can someone with education and exposure make such a blunder?!! Shocked!!! Why did the first wife wait till the #VanithaPeterpaulWedding got over , why didn’t she stop it? — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) June 28, 2020

I actually was hoping, she settles down well in this relationship, she has gone through tough times and has been vocal about her experiences. Everyone wanted her to be happy, but sad that she didn’t look into this part!!! — Lakshmy Ramakrishnan (@LakshmyRamki) June 28, 2020