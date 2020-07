‘ഗർഭിണിയായ എന്നെ സ്വപ്നം കണ്ടു’: അഹാന അയച്ച ചിത്രത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പൂർണിമ

View this post on Instagram

@ahaana_krishna sent me this 16 year old pic last night and the whole night in my sleep I dreamt of a pregnant me!! Phew...!! The dream was so real that I actually woke up carrying the weight of my body!! (Though in reality, it was the soreness from the cross fit workouts done last evening 😂) It’s unbelievable how powerful our subconscious mind is !! How beautifully it creates,narrates and visualises! Looks like I just went to another dimension met few people there lived a life a came back 😎 Have you guys too had these surreal dreams? Like you wake up from another life !! #throwback #16years #thenandnow #malayalamactress