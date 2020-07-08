സംവിധായികയും സ്ഥാപക അംഗവുമായ വിധു വിൻസെൻറ് സംഘടനയിൽ നിന്നും രാജിവച്ചത് അവരുടെ വ്യക്തിപരമായ തീരുമാനമാണെന്ന് വുമൺ ഇൻ സിനിമ കളക്ടിവ്. വിധുവിന്‍റെ വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങളെ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നുവെന്നും എന്നാൽ അതിലെ അപവാദപരമായ ആരോപണങ്ങൾ ദൗർഭാഗ്യകരമാണെന്നും ഡബ്ലൂസിസി സമൂഹമാധ്യമത്തിൽ പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്ത കുറിപ്പിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.





കുറിപ്പിൻറെ പൂർണ രൂപം

വുമൺ ഇൻ സിനിമ കളക്ടിവിന്‍റെ സ്ഥാപക അംഗങ്ങളിൽ ഒരാളും, ഞങ്ങളുടെ സഹപ്രവർത്തകയുമായ വിധു വിൻസെന്റ് കളക്ടിവില്‍ നിന്നും അകന്നു നിൽക്കാൻ എടുത്ത തീരുമാനത്തിലുള്ള ദുഖം ആദ്യം തന്നെ അറിയിച്ചു കൊള്ളട്ടെ.

വുമൺ ഇൻ സിനിമ കളക്ടിവിന്‍റെ തുടക്കം മുതൽ തന്നെ, അതിന്റെ രൂപീകരണത്തിലും വളര്‍ച്ചയുടെ ഓരോ ഘട്ടത്തിലും വിധുവിന്‍റെ സാന്നിദ്ധ്യം വലിയ മുതൽക്കൂട്ടായിരുന്നു. സർവൈവര്‍സ്സിനുള്ള നിയമ സഹായങ്ങള്‍ നൽകുന്നതിനും, മാധ്യമങ്ങളും സർക്കാരുമായുള്ള നയപരമായ ഇടപെടലുകള്‍ക്ക് നേതൃത്വം വഹിക്കുന്നതിനും, കളക്ടിവിന്റെ ഓരോ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനത്തെയും ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്നതിനും, വിധുവിനുണ്ടായിരുന്ന പങ്ക് നന്ദിയോടെ ഓര്‍ക്കുന്നു.

പ്രതികൂലമായ സാഹചര്യങ്ങളുടെ ഇടയിൽ വളര്‍ന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന ഒരു കളക്ടിവ് എന്ന നിലയിൽ‍, അംഗങ്ങളുടെ നിസ്വാർത്ഥമായ പരസ്പര സഹകരണമാണ് ഇതിന്റെ ശക്തിയായി പ്രവര്‍ത്തിക്കുന്നത്‌. പരസ്പരം താങ്ങായി നിന്നുള്ള പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളുടെ ഫലങ്ങളാണ്‌ കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്ന് വർഷങ്ങൾ സാക്ഷ്യപ്പെടുത്തുന്നത്. വ്യക്തിപരമായ പല ആക്രമണങ്ങളും ഞങ്ങളിൽ പലരും നേരിടേണ്ടിവന്നിട്ടുണ്ടെങ്കിലും, കളക്ടിവിന്‍റെ ദൗത്യം വ്യക്തികൾക്കതീതമാണ് എന്ന ഉത്തമ ബോധ്യത്തിൽ ഊന്നു നിന്നാണ് ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായി അവയെ നേരിട്ടുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നത്.



വിധുവിന്‍റെ പിന്മാറ്റം അവരുടെ വ്യക്തിപരമായ തീരുമാനമാണ്. അതിനെ ഞങ്ങൾ‍ ബഹുമാനിക്കുന്നു. വിധുവിന്‍റെ വിമര്‍ശനങ്ങളെ സ്വാഗതം ചെയ്യുന്നതിനോടൊപ്പം, അതിലെ അപവാദപരമായ ആരോപണങ്ങൾ ദൗർഭാഗ്യകരമാണെന്ന് കൂട്ടിച്ചേർക്കട്ടെ. സംഘടനയെക്കുറിച്ച് ഉന്നയിച്ച ഞെട്ടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ആരോപണങ്ങളിൽ ഒന്നും തന്നെ, കളക്റ്റീവിനുള്ളിൽ വിധു ഉയർത്തിയിട്ടില്ല എന്നതാണ് വസ്തുത. വസ്തുനിഷ്ഠതയാണ് ഈ നിമിഷത്തിന്റെ ആവശ്യകതയും.



അംഗങ്ങളുടെ പ്രൊഫഷണൽ ആയിട്ടുള്ള തീരുമാനങ്ങളെ നിയന്ത്രിക്കുകയോ, സിനിമയുടെ രൂപികരണത്തിലോ അതിന്റെ പ്രമോഷനുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട കാര്യങ്ങളില്‍ ഇടപെടുകയോ, കളക്ടിവ് ചെയ്യാറില്ല. പലപ്പോഴും കലക്റ്റിവിന്റെ നിലപ്പാടുകളെ വിമർശക്കുന്നവരുമായി വ്യക്തിപരവും തൊഴിൽപരമായും ഞങ്ങൾ എല്ലാവര്‍ക്കും തന്നെ ഇടപ്പെടേണ്ടി വരാറുണ്ട്. കലക്റ്റിവിന്റെ മൂല്യങ്ങളെ ഒന്നും തന്നെ അടിയറ വെയ്ക്കാതെ ഇതെങ്ങനെ കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാമെന്ന ചർച്ചകൾ WCC യിൽ നടക്കാറുണ്ട്. ഈ വസ്തുത, 15.9.2019.ൽ നടന്ന മാനേജിങ് കമ്മിറ്റി മീറ്റിങ്ങിൽ, വിധുവിന്റെ സിനിമയുടെ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലും ചർച്ചചെയ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. കളക്ടിവിലെ മറ്റ് അംഗങ്ങളുടെ തൊഴിൽപരമായ ഇടപെടലുകളും ചർച്ചയുടെ ഭാഗമായിരുന്നു. വിധു അടക്കമുള്ള മറ്റു ചില അംഗങ്ങൾ മേൽപ്പറഞ്ഞ മീറ്റിംഗിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാതിരുന്നത് കൊണ്ട്, കൂടുതൽ വിവരങ്ങൾക്കും വിശകലനങ്ങൾക്കുമായി ആ വിഷയം മാറ്റിവെക്കപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നു. എല്ലാ അംഗങ്ങളുമായി മീറ്റിംഗ് മിനിറ്റ്സ് പങ്കുവെച്ചിരുന്നു.



കളക്ടിവിന്റെ പ്രവർത്തനങ്ങളിൽ ‍ നിന്നും ഒരു വർഷത്തിലധികമായുള്ള വിധുവിന്‍റെ അകലത്തെ തിരിച്ചറിഞ്ഞ പല അംഗങ്ങളും, വ്യക്തിപരമായി വിധുവിനോട്‌ സംസാരിക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചിരുന്നു. പക്ഷേ ഒന്നിനും ഫലം കണ്ടില്ല. ഒരു ഘട്ടത്തിലും ഒരു തരത്തിലുമുള്ള വിശദീകരണവും വിധുവിൽ നിന്നും കളക്ടിവ് ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിരുന്നുമില്ല. മറിച്ച്, സംഘടനയിൽ ഒരു സമയത്ത് സജീവമായി പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്ന ഞങ്ങളുടെ സഹപ്രവർത്തക തിരിച്ച് വരുമെന്നുള്ള പ്രതീക്ഷയായിരുന്നു കളക്ടിവിന്റെതേത്. പരസ്പര വിശ്വാസത്തിൽ ഊന്നു നിന്ന് കൊണ്ട്, സംഘടനക്കുള്ളിൽ നിലനിൽക്കുന്ന എല്ലാ അംഗങ്ങൾക്കുമുള്ള തുല്യമായ അഭിപ്രായ സ്വാതന്ത്ര്യത്തെ, വിധു ഉത്തരവാദിത്തത്തോടെ വിനിയോഗിച്ചിരുന്നെങ്കിൽ എന്ന് ഞങ്ങൾ ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു.



മലയാള സിനിമയിലെ സ്ത്രീകൾക്ക് പിന്തുണ നൽകാനായുള്ള ഒരു അഡ്വക്കസി ഫോറമായാണ് കളക്ടിവ് ആരംഭിച്ചത്. WCC ഒരു പ്രശ്ന പരിഹാര സെൽ അല്ല. എന്നിരുന്നാലും, പിന്തുണ ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ട് കളക്ടിവിനെ സമീപിച്ചിട്ടുള്ള വനിതകൾക്ക്, വിധു അടക്കമുള്ള എല്ലാ അംഗങ്ങളും പൂർണമായ സഹകരണവും പിന്തുണയും നൽകാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.



കളക്ടിവിന്റെ ഘടനയ്ക്ക് ലാറ്ററൽ സ്വഭാവമാണ് ഉള്ളത് എന്നതുകൊണ്ട്, അതിന്റെ എല്ലാ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങളും, അംഗങ്ങള്‍ തന്നെ മുന്‍കൈ എടുത്ത് സ്വമേധയാ ആണ് നടത്തി വരുന്നത്. സംഘടനക്കകത്തു നിന്നും പുറത്തു നിന്നും വരുന്ന ക്രിയാത്മകമായ വിമർശനങ്ങളിൽ നിന്നും കരുത്താർജ്ജിച്ചു കൊണ്ട്, ഞങ്ങൾ വിഭാവനം ചെയ്യുന്ന തലത്തിലേക്ക് വളരാൻ ശ്രമിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണ്. നിരന്തരമായ പരിശ്രമങ്ങളിലൂടെ ഞങ്ങൾ നേടിയെടുത്തിട്ടുള്ള സുരക്ഷിതമായ ഇടത്തെ മാനിച്ച് കൊണ്ട്, വിധുവുമായി, സംഘടനയെ കൂടുതൽ ശക്തിപ്പെടുത്തുന്ന ചർച്ചകൾക്ക്, കളക്ടിവ് സന്നദ്ധമാണ്.



ഒരു സ്ത്രീ സമത്വവാദ സംഘടന എന്ന നിലയിൽ, സ്ത്രീകളുടെ വിവിധ തരം അനുഭവങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് പഠിക്കുവാനും, എല്ലാ നിലകളിൽ നിന്നുമുള്ള സ്ത്രീശബ്ദങ്ങള്‍ക്കും സുരക്ഷിതമായ ഒരു ഇടം ഉണ്ടാക്കുവാനും ഞങ്ങൾ നിരന്തരമായി ശ്രമിച്ചുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്നു. വ്യത്യസ്ത സാമൂഹിക സാഹചര്യങ്ങളിൽ നിന്ന് വരുന്നവരായ ഞങ്ങളുടെ അംഗങ്ങൾ തമ്മിൽ സംവാദങ്ങളും തുറന്ന വിമർശനങ്ങളും പങ്കുവെക്കാൻ ഉള്ള ഒരു ഇടമായി നിലകൊള്ളാനാണ് WCC ശ്രമിക്കുന്നത്. .



ഈ ഒരു സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ കളക്ടിവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെടാന്‍ ശ്രമിക്കുകയും, സംഘടനയിൽ വിശ്വാസം പുലര്‍ത്തുകയും ചെയ്യ്ത എല്ലാവരെയും നന്ദിയോടെ ഓര്‍ക്കുന്നു. മാധ്യമങ്ങളിലും പൊതുസമൂഹത്തിലുമുള്ള കളക്ടിവിന്‍റെ അഭ്യുദയകാംക്ഷികളാണ് ഞങ്ങളെ കൂടുതൽ ശക്തരാക്കുന്നത്.

ഭാവിയിലെ വിധുവിന്‍റെ എല്ലാ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനങ്ങള്‍ക്കും ആശംസകൾ അറിയിക്കുന്നു. ഈ കോവിഡ് കാലത്ത്, ശാരീരികവും മാനസികവുമായ ആരോഗ്യം ഏവർക്കും ഉണ്ടാവട്ടെ എന്നും ആഗ്രഹിക്കുന്നു.



വുമൺ ഇൻ സിനിമ കളക്ടിവ്



*********************

Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) would like to register our sadness and dismay at our Founder member and colleague Vidhu Vincent’s decision to distance herself from the Collective.

Vidhu has played an integral part in shaping the Collective from the time of its formation. We hold in high regard her interventions in strengthening the working mechanisms within the Collective, supporting survivors to pursue legal cases, designing media strategies and liaising with government authorities.



As a young and small collective surviving in a hostile environment, our members have had to really hold on to one another for strength. WCC’s three-year history has evidenced that sisterhood through many difficult times when our members have stood shoulder to shoulder to protect our Collective’s principles. We have individually had many attacks, but we have tried to learn from them as our cause is bigger than any one individual.



Vidhu’s resignation is her individual decision and we respect it. While we welcome her criticisms, the slander is unfortunate. We are shocked at the organisational allegations, which were never raised by her until this sudden resignation. We believe fact and objectivity are key at the moment.



As Vidhu is aware, WCC does not in any way facilitate the making or promotion of any films or regulate who its members work with. As a Collective we have discussed the professional and personal conflicts that arise for each of us in working alongside our detractors in a small industry, without compromising WCC. This matter was also discussed in the context of Vidhu’s film in the Managing Committee meeting on 15.9.19. The discussion included the individual work associations of other members too. Since some members, including Vidhu, were absent, the matter was set aside for more inputs and further deliberations.The minutes were shared with all the members.



Many members had personally reached out to Vidhu several times over the last year sensing her dis-engagement with the Collective; sadly none of these were positively reciprocated. At no point was any explanation demanded from Vidhu, all we hoped was to re-engage with one of our once most active colleagues. We just wish Vidhu had held on to the mutual trust and spoken her mind, as she, like every other member of the Collective is empowered to do.



Further, WCC came together as a support and advocacy forum for women in Malayalam cinema and not a grievance redressal cell. To all members' knowledge including Vidhu, we have done our best to stand by the women who reached out to us and supported them to the extent of their journeys.

True to the collective spirit, WCC’s managing committee comprises all founding members, including Vidhu, and we function in a lateral structure of teams with all work being done in a voluntary capacity. We are far from the ideal we seek to be, but powered by constructive criticism from within and outside WCC, we hope to evolve. We remain open to engaging in conversations with Vidhu that will strengthen WCC while respecting the safe space that we have all strived so hard to create.



As a feminist collective, we strive to learn from the experiences of women and also be an inclusive and safe space for the articulation of all kinds of voices. We cherish and seek to further a culture of debate and open dissent amongst our members who come from diverse social backgrounds.



We would like to acknowledge all those who have reached out to us at this time and continue to repose faith in WCC. Our friends among the media and public, please know that we are stronger because of your support.



We wish Vidhu the best in all her future endeavours. Also wishing good health and peace of mind to everyone during this time of Covid-19.



Onward!



Women in Cinema Collective