മോശമായി പെരുമാറിയ യുവാവിന്റെ വിഡിയോ പകർത്തി സെലിബ്രിറ്റി സ്റ്റൈലിസ്റ്റ് അസാനിയ

So this incident happened to me about 30 min ago near deshom(Aluva) . The creep in the video I am sharing was after me apparently because - "ninte mood kandapo enik mood ai" (I got turned on by ur ass) - his words. When I followed him and started making this video he covered his face and left. He is a swiggy delivery person and his vehicle number is KL41 F 6977. To all those who will question why a girl was out at "this time", just like him I too work. If him being out at this time for work is fine for you and me being out is not then please dont comment. In the name of "protection" we have stayed hiding for long, now they need to leave and make the streets safe for us. It's high time we stand up to these perverts. Moreover this is a swiggy deilvery person, how can we let these creeps come to our homes! @swiggyindia