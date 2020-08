മാമാങ്കം നായിക പ്രാചി തെഹ്ലാന്‍ വിവാഹിതയാകുന്നു

View this post on Instagram

Yes!! It’s happening!! Someone rightly said marriages are made in heaven. If you asked me few months back.. I would have said.. marriage isn’t on the cards.. !! And here I am .. super excited for 7th August 2020.😃 Have been receiving so many DMs asking whom am I wearing on my big day! It’s none other than a classy elegant ‘lehenga’ by @sahilkochharofficial ❤️ I fell in love with the outfit at first sight and it represents me as a person! 😍 Super Excited ❤️ PS- Final Outfit will be revealed only on the 7th 😜😍 #shaadikalehenga #PrachiwedsRohit #sahilkochhardesigns #weddingoutfit #designerwear #sahilkochharcouture ________________________ @wfivecommunication