'ദുർഗ ബോൾഡ് ആകാൻ തീരുമാനിച്ചതിന്റെ ഫലമാണ് ഈ ഫോട്ടോഷൂട്ട്': വൈറൽ ചിത്രങ്ങൾ ക്ലിക്ക് ചെയ്തയാൾ പറയുന്നു

View this post on Instagram

Disclaimer : 🙈Durga krishna is a typical kerala girl, who is a dancer, love bejng a modest malayali in saree and salwars.. Omg! This photo of her is such a mysterious magic because it took her a while to convince herself that it was she holding a cigarette in her hand.. she've never smoked in her entire life and she was having second thoughts on this whole photoshoot. But then as a actor she prefer to be the bold person who likes to take challenges and push my borders a lil bit more. . . . . . . The boss bitch :) In Frame : @durgakrishnaartist Photographer: @jiksonphotography Makeup: @vikas.vks.makeupartist Hair: @sudhiar.hairandmakeup Wearing: @paris_de_boutique Stylist: @gayathrikishore_gk @soorajskofficial Production and studio : @thestudioloc Assistant: @a____p____t @bipinsivan @akshay_chandran____ @photographer_indeed Design : @magicwand_by_loc Special thanks to : @dalu_krishnadas