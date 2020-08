In case you're looking for some beautiful Indian stories:



Swades

Thithi

Maacher Jhol

Penalty

Dangal

Hamid

Axone

Harishchandrachi Factory

Stories by Rabindranath Tagore

Margarita with a Straw

Sillu Karupatti

Dhanak

Mallesham

Aalorukkam

Soorma