‘ചായയിൽ നാല് തുള്ളി ഒഴിക്കുക’; റിയയുടെ മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഇടപാട് പുറത്ത്?

#Exclusive on @thenewshour | WhatsApp chats expose drug 'conspiracy.'

'Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it.' 'Give it 30-40 mins, it will kick in.'



8 WhatsApp chats accessed by TIMES NOW.



Vivek Narayan with details on @thenewshour with Navika Kumar. | #RheaDrugsChat pic.twitter.com/fh66U19qxO