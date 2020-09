നടൻ ദേവ് മോഹൻ വിവാഹിതനായി; വധു റജീന

View this post on Instagram

You brought Serenity to my soul. No, it was not a fairy tale instant, rather fortified over a decade. You stood beside me, through thick and thin; Patiently being my pillar while I got my life together. You were there by my side, witnessing all the moments,those moments that defined me. So, allow me, allow me to- Remain close by your side; Rejoice in your happiness; Lift your spirits up; Celebrate life together as the tides of time change. While we had hoped to embark on this journey of ours in the presence of all of our dear and loved ones.... However, we ardently wish for your blessings and love as we exchange our vows. Pic - @jithinasankarji