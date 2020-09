View this post on Instagram

This video maybe be accounted as a testimonial,or rather sharing my Happiness of a long cherished dream coming true.🤩🤩 Almost for ten years,I was sustaining some major issues with both my shoulders,especially the right shoulder.Had a ligament tear/sprain which kept nagging me for almost a decade🤕.There were days when I couldn’t rotate or raise my hand above a certain angle,days when I had to grip my right hand with my left hand to raise it,days when I was not able to play 🏸badminton,play cricket🏏...and worse of all,not able to lift my beautiful heroines during song sequences😉!!!Jokes apart,I was not able to do even a single proper Push-up for all these years. I thank 👨🏻‍⚕️Dr.MAMMEN ALEXANDER,my Ortho Doctor who was always there for me whenever I needed,who didn’t prescribe any unnecessary medicines,nor did any unwanted procedures.He was my man with the magical ✨healing touch!! Special thanks goes to my personal Trainer,💪🏼#SHYJAN AUGUSTINE @CATAMOUNT GYM,for making me believe in myself and pushing me harder for realizing my dream.I was not at all a 🏋🏻‍♂️Gym type of guy and always found the health-club routine boring.But he was there 👏🏽motivating me,encouraging me,caring about my health issues and also praying for me.It took him just two months to make this change in me. This video might seem simple to many,but the childlike joy and happiness that I experienced was priceless.And if it is of some use to anyone, I am more than contented !!😇 When the Excruciating pain makes you stronger and when the tears make way to smiles, .....Reinvent Yourself,Rejuvenate & Revive......