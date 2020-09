കോവിഡ് ടെസ്റ്റിനിടെ വാവിട്ട് കരഞ്ഞ് നടി പായല്‍ രജ്പുത്; വിഡിയോ

View this post on Instagram

Aaaouchh 🤪🤪🤪 Back to work 🎬With all precautionary measures 👍 I was really scared of getting it done.The swab rotation for about 5 seconds inside the nose was horrifyingly uncomfortable but I’m glad I did it & tested negative ✅ “Do gaz ki doori hai zaruri “ #staypositive #coronatesting #healthoptimisation #spreadlove 🤍