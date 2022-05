പുഴു ഗംഭീരമെന്ന് പ്രേക്ഷകർ; മമ്മൂട്ടി ഞെട്ടിച്ചെന്ന് സഹപ്രവർത്തകരും

#Puzhu on @SonyLIV is different, disturbing & keeps you hooked. #Ratheena makes a fantastic debut as director. But it belongs to @mammukka he puts in a class act & is terrific. @parvatweets perfectly cast along with supporting cast, and great bgm by #JakesBejoy. A slow burner. pic.twitter.com/kKM819cygp — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) May 12, 2022

You don't have to go 10-30 yrs back to search for a briliant performance from him.What a performance Sir! The actor unparallel! After Peranbu, Munnariyippu, Puzhu is such a film that haunts you. Damn that mid and climax portion😣🔥 #Puzhu #Mammootty #ParvathyThiruvoth #Sonyliv pic.twitter.com/gJ7TfoNxRC — Ijaz Ahmed (@_IJaaaZ) May 12, 2022