ജീവിതം ക്രൂരം, മീനയ്ക്കും മകൾക്കും ഇത് താങ്ങാനാകട്ടെ: വേദനയോടെ സഹപ്രവർത്തകർ

Waking up to a terrible news.Heartbroken to learn actor Meena's husband, Sagar, is no more with us. He was battling lung ailment for long. Heart goes out to Meena n her young daughter. Life is cruel. At loss of words to express grief. Deepest condolences to the family. #RIP 🙏😭 — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) June 29, 2022

It is shocking to hear the news of the untimely demise of Actor Meena's husband Vidyasagar, our family's heartfelt condolences to Meena and the near and dear of her family, may his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/VHJ58o1cwP — R Sarath Kumar (@realsarathkumar) June 28, 2022