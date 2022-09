കയ്യടി നേടി ബേസിൽ ജോസഫ്; പാൽതു ജാൻവർ പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#PalthuJanwar - A Good Realistic First Half Followed by a Decent Second Half & A Good Climax..! Good Performance from @basiljoseph25 & Team 👏👏 Hope the WOM will help the Bookings & Attract the Audience.. pic.twitter.com/3OdprdpcrJ — Kerala Box Office (@KLBoxOffice) September 2, 2022

Palthu Janwar is getting good reports after the first show. Maybe... Maybe we are seeing the elevation of Basil Joseph into a lead actor who can carry films. Jaaneman was just the beginning.#palthujanwar #malayalam #kerala@basiljoseph25 @syampushkarann@BhavanaStudios — Terrible Gandhi (@GandhiTerrible) September 2, 2022