സ്റ്റീഫനായി നിറഞ്ഞാടി ചിരഞ്ജീവി; ഗോഡ്ഫാദറിന് ഗംഭീര പ്രതികരണം

#Godfather is a content driven film. Megastar tried a role that that’s doesn’t have his usual comedy and masala entertainment. But director designed film in such a way that the character elevates regularly. It’s a hit film. People come out of theatre with a positive feeling! 👍 pic.twitter.com/AAiUMnvye8 — idlebrain jeevi (@idlebrainjeevi) October 5, 2022

#Godfather A Good Political Action-Thriller that is a faithful remake which sticks true to the core but has changes that keep the proceedings engaging.



Megastar and Thaman show all the way. Fine job of making changes without spoiling the core. Good One👍



Rating: 3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) October 4, 2022