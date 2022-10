‘വേറെ ലെവൽ’; റോഷാക്ക് ഗംഭീരമെന്ന് പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#Rorschach(3.5/5)-One of its kind cinema in which perfos, making, sound & production design excels. #Mammootty damn brilliant & rest of d cast also sizzles. Hats off to makers for this unique stuff & executing it well. Technically Strong! Music elevates whole film.



Well-Made ! — Friday Matinee (@VRFridayMatinee) October 7, 2022

#Rorschach is exactly the kind of out-of-the-box genre-blending film that gives me a big kick. One of Mammootty's most delightfully wicked performances, with ample space for dark humour and little 'mass' moments. Also, it's refreshing to see a soundtrack full of English tracks. pic.twitter.com/KMXKKWrdxb — Sajin Shrijith (@SajinShrijith) October 7, 2022

#Rorschach An impressive revenge thriller that doesnt follow the tried n tested paths. Slow and steady first half followed by a racy second which will keep you guessing right till the end. A uniquely satisfying experience all together and one of it's kind in Mollywood👏 — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) October 7, 2022