ത്രില്ലടിപ്പിച്ച് നായകനും വില്ലനും; സസ്പെൻസാണ് താരം; മോൺസ്റ്റർ പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

Watched FDFS

Overall a good movie from Vyshakh

Average first half..Gets time to get into the plot..Second half is engaging..Climax & Bgm is clapworthy..Lalettan as usual in Complete form🔥Action blocks are worth watching.Runtime is favorable.



No Spoilers

Personally I liked this movie. This is a movie our society should be must watch 👌Hats off #Udayakrishna For the script 🔥

Happiness is Lalettan back strongly with his ACTION BLOCKS & Vysakh presented him in a neat way 👏🔥