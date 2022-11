വീണ്ടും ത്രില്ലടിപ്പിച്ച് ജീത്തു ജോസഫ്; അഭിനയപ്രകടനവുമായി ആസിഫ്; കൂമൻ പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#Kooman Asif delivers easily one of his best perfos. Very good first half with an intriguing plot setting followed by a decent 2nd. Towards the end there are quite a few loose ends that are left untied. Nevertheless movie manages to thrill you to an extend



Verdict: Decent outing pic.twitter.com/kNcQU1G3yo — ForumKeralam (@Forumkeralam2) November 4, 2022

Another Seat Edge Thriller From Jeethu Joseph 🦉



Interesting 1st Half And A Decent 2nd Half And A Well Directed Climax ❤️



Superb Perfo from Asif Ali Makes It Interesting & Engaging Throughout 👏#Kooman #AsifAli #JeethuJoseph pic.twitter.com/KQ7ioDSZYi — Filmic Media (@filmicmediaoffl) November 4, 2022

Don't even watch trailer, reviews coz even the slightest thing can lead to the core plot of the film..🖤

Decent Thriller From Mollywood After #JohnLuther #Kooman Worth Watch In Theatres..!! 💯#asifali #JeethuJoseph pic.twitter.com/GeMPrsoxJf — ❛ 𝑶𝒓𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆 ❜ (@Saxxke) November 4, 2022