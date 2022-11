An icon of Telugu cinema Krishna gaaru is no more, an era ends with his demise. I wish to share the grief of brother @urstrulyMahesh who has to bear this third emotional trauma of losing a mother, brother and now his father. My deepest condolence dear Mahesh gaaru. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 15, 2022

Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Superstar Krishna Garu.



Krishna garu's contribution to the telugu film field as an actor in 300+ films, director, and producer are well known.

What sets him apart from the rest is his love and passion for newer technologies. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) November 15, 2022