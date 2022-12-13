ഗോൾഡൻ ഗ്ലോബ്; രണ്ട് നോമിനേഷനുകളുമായി രാജമൗലിയുടെ ആർആർആർ

എൺപതാമത് ഗോൾഡൻ ഗ്ലോബ് നോമിനേഷനിൽ ഇടംപിടിച്ച് രാജമൗലിയുടെ ആർആർആർ. മികച്ച വിദേശ ഭാഷ ചിത്രം, മികച്ച ഒറിജിനൽ സോങ് എന്നീ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ രണ്ട് നോമിനേഷനുകളാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് ലഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഓള്‍ ക്വയറ്റ് ഓണ്‍ ദ് വെസ്റ്റേണ്‍ ഫ്രണ്ട്, അര്‍ജന്റീന 1985, ക്ലോസ്, ഡിസിഷൻ ടു ലീവ് എന്നീ സിനിമകളാണ് വിദേശ ഭാഷ ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ ആർആർആറിനൊപ്പം മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.

മികച്ച ഒറിജിനൽ സോങ് വിഭാഗത്തിൽ നാട്ടു കൂത്തു എന്ന ഗാനമാണ് നോമിനേഷനിൽ എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ബ്ലാക് പാന്തറിലെ ലിഫ്റ്റ് മി അപ്, ടോപ് ഗണ്ണിലെ ഹോൾഡ് മൈ ഹാൻഡ് എന്നീ ഗാനങ്ങളാണ് പട്ടികയിലെ പ്രധാനികൾ.

അവതാർ 2, എൽവിസ്, ദ് ഫേബിൾമാൻസ്, ടാർ, ടോപ് ഗൺ മാവെറിക് എന്നിവയാണ് മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനു വേണ്ടി മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.‌‌‌

മികച്ച സിനിമ (മ്യൂസിക്കൽ–കോമഡി)

ബാബിലോൺ

ദ് ബാൻഷീസ് ഓഫ് ഇനിഷെറിൻ

എവരിതിങ് എവരിവെയർ ഓള്‍ അറ്റ് വൺസ്

ഗ്ലാസ് ഒനിയൻ: എ നൈവ്സ് ഔട്ട് മിസ്റ്റെറി

ട്രയാങ്കിൾ ഓഫ് സാഡ്നെസ്

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

RRR (India)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

Decision To Leave (South Korea)

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam and Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Pam and Tommy

The Dropout

The White Lotus: Sicily

Best Motion Picture - Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

John Williams - The Fabelmans

Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Todd Field - Tár

Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley - Women Talking

Best Director - Motion Picture

James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Best Television Series - Drama

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan - She Said

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Naatu Naatu - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Carolina - Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

Lift Me Up - Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama

Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

Diego Luna - Andor

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Severance

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Barry Keoghan -The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt - Babylon

Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse