    ഗോൾഡൻ ഗ്ലോബ്; രണ്ട് നോമിനേഷനുകളുമായി രാജമൗലിയുടെ ആർആർആർ

    മനോരമ ലേഖകൻ

    എൺപതാമത് ഗോൾഡൻ ഗ്ലോബ് നോമിനേഷനിൽ ഇടംപിടിച്ച് രാജമൗലിയുടെ ആർആർആർ. മികച്ച വിദേശ ഭാഷ ചിത്രം, മികച്ച ഒറിജിനൽ സോങ് എന്നീ വിഭാഗങ്ങളിൽ രണ്ട് നോമിനേഷനുകളാണ് ചിത്രത്തിന് ലഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്. ഓള്‍ ക്വയറ്റ് ഓണ്‍ ദ് വെസ്റ്റേണ്‍ ഫ്രണ്ട്, അര്‍ജന്റീന 1985, ക്ലോസ്, ഡിസിഷൻ ടു ലീവ് എന്നീ സിനിമകളാണ് വിദേശ ഭാഷ ചിത്രങ്ങളിൽ ആർആർആറിനൊപ്പം മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.

    മികച്ച ഒറിജിനൽ സോങ് വിഭാഗത്തിൽ നാട്ടു കൂത്തു എന്ന ഗാനമാണ് നോമിനേഷനിൽ എത്തിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. ബ്ലാക് പാന്തറിലെ ലിഫ്റ്റ് മി അപ്, ടോപ് ഗണ്ണിലെ ഹോൾഡ് മൈ ഹാൻഡ് എന്നീ ഗാനങ്ങളാണ് പട്ടികയിലെ പ്രധാനികൾ.

    അവതാർ 2, എൽവിസ്, ദ് ഫേബിൾമാൻസ്, ടാർ, ടോപ് ഗൺ മാവെറിക് എന്നിവയാണ് മികച്ച ചിത്രത്തിനു വേണ്ടി മത്സരിക്കുന്നത്.‌‌‌

    മികച്ച സിനിമ (മ്യൂസിക്കൽ–കോമഡി)

    ബാബിലോൺ

    ദ് ബാൻഷീസ് ഓഫ് ഇനിഷെറിൻ

    എവരിതിങ് എവരിവെയർ ഓള്‍ അറ്റ് വൺസ്

    ഗ്ലാസ് ഒനിയൻ: എ നൈവ്സ് ഔട്ട് മിസ്റ്റെറി

    ട്രയാങ്കിൾ ഓഫ് സാഡ്നെസ്

    Best  Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

    Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

    Margot Robbie, Babylon

    Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

    Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

    Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

    Diego Calva, Babylon

    Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

    Adam Driver, White Noise

    Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

    Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

    Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Taron Egerton, Black Bird

    Colin Firth, The Staircase

    Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

    Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    Sebastian Stan, Pam and Tommy

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

    Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

    Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

    Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    Seth Rogen, Pam and Tommy

    Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy

    Donald Glover, Atlanta

    Bill Hader, Barry

    Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

    Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

    Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

    Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

    Abbott Elementary

    The Bear

    Hacks

    Only Murders in the Building

    Wednesday

    Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language

    RRR (India)

    All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

    Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

    Close (Belgium)

    Decision To Leave (South Korea)

    Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television

    Jessica Chastain, George and Tammy

    Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

    Lily James, Pam and Tommy

    Julia Roberts, Gaslit

    Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

    Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble

    Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven

    Niecy Nash-Betts - Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

    Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown

    Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

    Julia Garner - Ozark

    Janelle James - Abbott Elementary

    Sheryl Lee Ralph - Abbott Elementary

    Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

    Black Bird

    Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

    Pam and Tommy

    The Dropout

    The White Lotus: Sicily

    Best Motion Picture - Animated  

    Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

    Inu-Oh

    Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

    Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

    Turning Red

    Best Original Score - Motion Picture

    Alexandre Desplat - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

    Hildur Guðnadóttir - Women Talking

    Justin Hurwitz - Babylon

    John Williams - The Fabelmans

    Carter Burwell - The Banshees of Inisherin

    Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

    Todd Field - Tár

    Tony Kushner & Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

    Sarah Polley - Women Talking

    Best Director - Motion Picture

    James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water

    Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All At Once

    Baz Luhrmann - Elvis

    Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin

    Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

    Best Television Series - Drama

    Better Call Saul

    The Crown

    House of the Dragon

    Ozark

    Severance

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

    Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

    Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness

    Carey Mulligan - She Said

    Best Original Song - Motion Picture

    Naatu Naatu - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

    Carolina - Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

    Ciao Papa - Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio)

    Hold My Hand - Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)

    Lift Me Up - Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

    Best Actor in a Television Series - Drama

    Jeff Bridges - The Old Man

    Kevin Costner - Yellowstone

    Diego Luna - Andor

    Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

    Adam Scott - Severance

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

    Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin

    Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Barry Keoghan -The Banshees of Inisherin

    Brad Pitt - Babylon

    Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

