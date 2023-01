കിങ് ഖാന്റെ രാജകീയ തിരിച്ചുവരവ്; പഠാൻ പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#Pathaan 4/5 Superb action thriller in which @iamsrk is in top form, u can’t take ur eyes off him 🔥🔥🔥@deepikapadukone is apt for the role and is superb⭐️@TheJohnAbraham is d perfect bad guy💪. Grand visuals, songs, stylish, patriotic 👍 and must watch in theatres pic.twitter.com/Ql8XfiOTEh — sridevi sreedhar (@sridevisreedhar) January 25, 2023

#Pathaan



It is strictly for those who like over the top action films.



It has enough high moments to keep you invested throughout.

VFX could have been better.

SRK & Deepika🔥👌

Salman Khan cameo🔥



GOOD racy action thriller👌

⭐7.5/10

Sureshot blockbuster 💯
— AK January 25, 2023

#PathaanReview

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨

#PathaanReview

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨

Shah Rukh Khan delivers a career-best performance in the high-octane action film #Pathaan. Filled with style, swag, and non-stop entertainment, it's a BONAFIDE BLOCKBUSTER that will leave you on the edge of your seat.#PathaanFirstDayFirstShow
— Ali Khan January 25, 2023