#Pathaan had a superb second Day at Kerala Box-Office with just a drop of 7% from Day 1 mainly because of less shows than Day1 due to new malayalam releases.



Day 2 Gross - ₹1.78cr



WED - ₹1.91cr

THU - ₹1.78cr



2 Days Gross - ₹3.69cr

Nett - ₹2.87cr Apprx