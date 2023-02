വരവറിയിച്ച് ‘ക്രിസ്റ്റഫർ’; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#Christopher



An fairly engaging story with decent screenplay, mammootty is good Other cast did their part well



BGM could have been better & felt 2nd half is lengthy Could have been more crisp.. No songs & no love track scenes 👍



Overall a decent entertainer👏



Rating 3.25/5 pic.twitter.com/nysg8b5Fq7 — SmartBarani (@SmartBarani) February 9, 2023

Packed Show for #Christopher in Bangalore🙌@mammukka show all the way & liked the Stylish and Engaging screen presence throughout {3.25/5} 📝#Mammootty @unnikrishnanb pic.twitter.com/sbIboNima9 — Abhishek Anand Journalist 🇮🇳 (@TweetAbhishekA) February 9, 2023

#Christopher Review:-



A well made movie on Atrocities against Women and Encounter Killings. B Unnikrishnan is back to his safe zone and directed well which meets quality of #Grandmaster. Udhayakrishna can write such serious subjects is a big surprise. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/iQda8z3NhN — Filmbiopsy (@Filmbiopsy1) February 9, 2023