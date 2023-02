വാലിബനിൽ ഗുസ്തി ഇതിഹാസം ദ് ഗ്രേറ്റ് ഗാമയായി മോഹൻലാൽ?

In 1902 #TheGreatGama lifted a stone weighing over 1,200 kilograms (lying at Nazarbaug Palace).

2.5 Ft high stone kept at #BarodaMuseum (Sayaji Baug) has text inscribed on it, which says that it was lifted by Gulaam Mohammed on December 23, 1902



Hard to believe though ! pic.twitter.com/wYlQuhoIPn