തിയറ്ററുകളിൽ പൂത്തുലഞ്ഞ് ‘പൂക്കാലം’; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#Pookkaalam - is a Lovable Feel Good Family Entertainer. Writer/Director #GaneshRaj 's Script Strength Is More Apparent In The Second Half With Many Heartfelt Emotional Scenes Which Made The Movie More Beautiful. The Core Element Is Family Life & The Warmth Of The Relationship…

#Pookkaalam worked out 👍



A beautiful feel-good movie that will leave you satisfied. Vijayaraghavan as ittoopp was brilliant & solid performance by rest of the cast. Vineeth & Basil👌



A take on the life of Ittoopp and his family, this one will be worth your time and money…