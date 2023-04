മേക്കിങിൽ തിളങ്ങി ‘നീലവെളിച്ചം’; പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#Neelavelicham - Good Performance From @ttovino, Rima, Shine, Roshan...👏

Superb Visuals & Songs. Slow Paced. There Are Lags. Technically Good👍. Above Average / One Time Watchable!



3/5 - ABOVE AVERAGE! pic.twitter.com/KQZ223lun1 — FDFS Reviews (@FDFS_Reviews) April 20, 2023

Watched #Neelavelicham

A decent attempt to recreate a classic. But, the theatrical success will be doubtful as it follows the same old screenplay & dialogues.

+ves : Technically Brilliant - Jump Scares - & Tovino.

-ves : Slow Narration - Rima Kallingal - Predictability

2.5/5 pic.twitter.com/KGpwkpGMRC — Aditya Binu (@aditya_binu) April 20, 2023

#Neelavelicham

A great try from @aashiqabu & crew. Stellar visuals & @girishganges rocked with dop. A great performance from lead @ttovino - the looks&mannersim etc are wow👌 #roshan #shine #rima are great and good to see. Totally a good film that catch audiance heart

3.8/5 pic.twitter.com/S95JGZCzsp — Cine Track (@cine_track) April 20, 2023

#Neelavelicham A slow paced watchable film with superb visuals nd songs.

Felt like some scenes doesn't land due to the dialogue delivery.

Good performance #RimaKallingal #TovinoThomas #RoshanMathew

Can be watched for its stunning visuals nd emotionally connecting songs

🌕🌕🌕🌘🌑 pic.twitter.com/lBprtiGMtD — Unbiased Malayalam Reviews (@review_unbaised) April 20, 2023