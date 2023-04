ചിരിപ്പിച്ച് ഫഹദ്; പാച്ചുവും അദ്ഭുതവിളക്കും പ്രേക്ഷക പ്രതികരണം

#PachuvumAthbuthavilakkum



Super family entertainer

should they released before Vishu or Eid 🙂



Anyway clean entertainer fron Debutant Director #Akhilsathyan — ntnviews (@ntnviews) April 28, 2023

#PachuvumAthbuthaVilakkum What A Great Movie💥, Again Fahad Fasil Proved He Is The Best Actor In This Generation 🔥, Wgat A Script And Good Making From Akhil Sathyan🔥, Comedy Worked Very Well And Music + Emotional 💥, We Can Feel The Vibe Of #Njanprakashan Fahad Fasil💥 U Did It — ALBIN EAPEN (@eapen_albin) April 28, 2023

#PachuvumAthbuthavilakkum, the debut film by Akhil that is a perfect blend of fun, heart, and family values. With Fahadh Faasil, Mukesh and Anjana in top form, the first half is a laugh riot, followed by a decent second half. Overall, a Good Watch, just beware of its length. pic.twitter.com/fmpkHqUT8p — Snehasallapam (@SSTweeps) April 28, 2023