കൃത്യം ഒരാഴ്ച; 50 കോടി ക്ലബ്ബിൽ ‘2018’; ഇനി ലക്ഷ്യം 100 കോടി

Exceeded all expectations & estimates, #2018Movie week 1 worldwide gross collection is 55.6 crs 🔥🙏 Kerala - 25.15 crs. ROI - 2.3 crs. Total Domestic - 27.45 crs. Overseas - 28.15 crs 🔥🙏 Overseas > Domestic Out of the park 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2AR9VFeh8c

ALL TIME RECORD confirmed in Australia & UK...#2018Movie will become a top Mollywood topper in the UK by beating #Lucifer & in Australia by crossing #Hridayam lifetime...



A$ 500K expected from Australia in the final run..!



REMARKABLE 🔥